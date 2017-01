TWO SEPARATE FIRES KEPT BERNALILLO COUNTY FIRE CREWS BUSY THURSDAY. BOTH FIRES WERE AT EAST MOUNTAIN HOMES, BUT THE CAUSE HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED. LUCKILY, NONE OF THE RESIDENTS WAS HOME WHEN THE FIRES FLARED UP.

SANTA FE, TORRANCE COUNTY, AND THE SANDOVAL COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASSISTED IN PUTTING THE FIRES OUT. THREE FIREFIGHTERS WERE INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL. EAST MOUNTAIN HOMEOWNERS ARE REMINDED TO CLEAR DEBRIS FROM AROUND THE PROPERTY.