LAYOFFS OCCURRING THIS PAST WEEK AT ECLIPSE AEROSPACE IN ALBUQUERQUE. BUT THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL REPORTS THE COMPANY HASN’T SAID HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE LET GO. IT ALSO DIDN’T SAY IF THOSE WORKERS WOULD BE CALLED BACK OR IF THERE WOULD BE MORE LAYOFFS.

IN A PREPARED STATEMENTS, ECLIPSE SAYS IT’S UNDERGOING RESTRUCTURING LINKED TO CURRENT AND ANTICIPATED ORDERS. ECLIPSE AEROSPACE MAKES TWIN-ENGINE LIGHT JETS AND IS STILL IN OPERATION AT ITS FACILITY AT THE SUNPORT.