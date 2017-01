BRADBURY STAMM CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF ALBUQUERQUE HAS BEEN CHOSEN TO BUILD AN 18 MILLION DOLLAR BASEBALL COMPLEX ON THE CITY’S WEST SIDE. THE MAYOR’S OFFICE SAYS THE PROJECT WAS A KEY FACTOR IN ALBUQUERQUE BEING SELECTED TO HOST THE 2019 NATIONAL SENIOR GAMES.

CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN LATE JANUARY OR EARLY FEBRUARY…AND IS SHOULD TAKE ABOUT 10 MONTHS TO COMPLETE.