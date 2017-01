Boyd Murder Case Goes to the D-A

AN ORDER TO DISQUALIFY THE BERNALILLO COUNTY D-A’S OFFICE IN THE CASE AGAINST FORMER ALBUQUERQUE POLICE OFFICERS KEITH SANDY AND DOMINIQUE PEREZ IS RESCINDED BY A JUDGE. THAT CAME DOWN IN COURT ON THURSDAY AS THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR IN THE CASE … RANDI MCGINN … MOVED TO TRANSFER THE CASE TO DISTRICT ATTORNEY RAUL TORREZ.

SANDY AND PEREZ WERE TRIED ON SECOND DEGREE MURDER CHARGES LAST YEAR IN THE MARCH 2014 DEATH OF HOMELESS CAMPER JAMES BOYD … BUT THE TRIED ENDED IN A HUNG JURY.

TORREZ SAYS A DECISION HASN’T BEEN MADE YET ON WHETHER THE CASE WILL BE RETRIED.