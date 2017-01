Bill Would Bring Back NM Solar Tax Credit

DESPITE THE BUDGET CRUNCH IN SANTA FE, STATE LAWMAKER SARAH MAESTAS BARNES WANTS TO RE-INSTATE THE STATE’S SOLAR TAX CREDIT. SHE SAYS THIS CREDIT HAS A PROVEN TRACK RECORD. SHE SAYS IT’S CRITICALLY IMPORTANT BECAUSE THEY HAVE PROVEN RESULTS. THE SOLAR INDUSTRY IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MORE THAN 19-HUNDRED JOBS … AND THE 2014 NUMBERS ALONE SHOW MORE THAN 30-MILLION DOLLARS INVESTED IN SOLAR IN THE STATE.

MAESTAS BARNES HAS PRE-FILED A BILL TO BRING THE TAX CREDIT BACK FOR EIGHT YEARS, FROM JANUARY OF 2018 THROUGH THE END OF 2025. THE SOLAR TAX CREDIT IN NEW MEXICO RECENT EXPIRED.