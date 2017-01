Big Jobs Announcement in Belen

WHEN YOU GO TO LARGE, NATIONAL RETAIL STORES, YOU’RE LIKELY TO SEE SOME OF THEIR PRODUCTS. KETER PLASTICS MAKES PATIO FURNITURE, SHEDS AND OTHER PRODUCTS THAT ARE DISTRIBUTED NATIONWIDE AND INTERNATIONALLY. NOW, KETER IS COMING TO NEW MEXICO.

THE COMPANY IS HEADING TO BELEN WHERE IT WILL INVEST 36 MILLION DOLLARS TO PURCHASE AND RENOVATE THE OLD SOLO CUP FACILITY IN BELEN. IT’S EXPECTED THE MOVE TO NEW MEXICO WILL CREATE 175 JOBS IN VARIOUS ASPECTS OF MANUFACTURING, FROM TECHNICIANS, ENGINEERS, MANAGERS AND OTHERS.

KETER SAYS IT WILL USE 60 TO 100 TONS OF RAW MATERIALS EACH DAY, PRODUCING 10 TO 15 TRUCKLOADS OF PRODUCTS DAILY.