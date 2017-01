Special Prosecutor’s Involvement Expected to End in James Boyd Case

THURSDAY COULD BE THE LAST TIME SPECIAL PROSECUTOR RANDI MCGINN APPEARS IN COURT IN THE CASE AGAINST FORMER APD OFFICERS KEITH SANDY AND DOMINIQUE PEREZ. THE TWO WERE TRIED ON SECOND DEGREE MURDER CHARGES IN THE MARCH 2014 DEATH OF HOMELESS CAMPER JAMES BOYD, BUT THE TRIAL ENDED WITH A HUNG JURY. THOSE INVOLVED IN THE MURDER CASE ARE BACK IN COURT THURSDAY AS MCGINN MAKES HER FINAL MOVE TO TRANSFER THE CASE TO NEW BERNALILLO COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY RAUL TORREZ.

IF THE MOTION TO TRANSFER THE BOYD CASE TO TORREZ IS APPROVED, MCGINN WOULD BE OFF THE CASE.

TORREZ ANNOUNCED HE’D GET INPUT FROM SEVEN OTHER DISTRICT ATTORNEY PROSECUTORS IN NEW MEXICO, WHO WOULD MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS TO HIM AFTER REVIEWING THE CASE.