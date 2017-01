Report Pending on What Killed Two Women and their Children

FBI INVESTIGATORS CONTINUE THEIR PROBE INTO THE DEATHS OF SISTERS VANESSA AND LETICIA GEORGE AND THEIR CHILDREN. THE FIVE BODIES FOUND ON SANTA ANA PUEBLO THIS WEEK HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED BY RELATIVES AS LETICIA AND VANESSA … AND THEIR CHILDREN…ZOE BECENTI, CHLOE BECENTI, AND HALEIGH TOLEDO.

SANTA ANA PUEBLO OFFICIALS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THE FIVE ARE NOT MEMBERS OF THEIR TRIBE. IT’S STILL NOT KNOWN HOW THEY DIED. THAT WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE OFFICE OF THE MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR.

THE FBI HAD SAID EARLIER THAT OUTSIDE FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED. THE GEORGE SISTERS AND THEIR CHILDREN WERE REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK.