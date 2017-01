STATE LAWMAKERS SAY MORE CUTS ARE NEEDED TO BALANCE THE BUDGET. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTS THAT THE LEGISLATIVE FINANCE COMMITTEE IS RECOMMENDING A POINT-4 PERCENT REDUCTION IN GENERAL FUND SPENDING.

UNDER THE PROPOSAL, FUNDING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS WOULD DECREASE BY MORE THAN 22-MILLION DOLLARS. THERE WOULD BE A SLIGHT INCREASE FOR THE CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT, AND A SMALL REDUCTION FOR THE PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT.