ONE OF THE DEFENDANTS IN THE MURDER OF VICTORIA MARTENS PLEADS GUILTY TO DRUG CHARGES IN AN UNRELATED CASE. THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL REPORTS 32 YEAR OLD JESSICA KELLEY COULD GET SEVEN YEARS BEHIND BARS IF CONVICTED OF BEING AN HABITUAL OFFENDER.

KELLEY, HER COUSIN FABIAN GONZALES AND VICTORIA’S MOTHER MICHELLE MARTENS, FACE MURDER, RAPE AND OTHER CHARGES IN THE 10-YEAR OLD’S DEATH LAST YEAR.