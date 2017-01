APD Swat Ends in NE Albuquerque

THE MAN BARRICADED INSIDE A HOME AT SAN MATEO AND COMANCHE IN ALBUQUERQUE IS NOW IN CUSTODY. SWAT OFFICERS TALKED HIM OUT OF A TRAILER JUST AFTER 9:00 AM THURSDAY.

OFFICERS WERE SENT TO THE LOCATION AROUND 2 AM AFTER A PERSON WAS SEEN BREAKING THE WINDOWS OF A LOCAL BUSINESS. OFFICER FRED DURAN SAYS THEY TALKED 31 YEAR OLD CHRISTOPHER HEH DOWN FROM THE ROOF, BUT HE RAN INSIDE A CAMPER TRAILER AND REFUSED COMMANDS TO COME OUT. SWAT WAS CALLED AND HEH EVENTUALLY COMMUNICATED WITH THEM, BUT STAYED IN THE TRAILER. ONCE THEY GOT HIM OUTSIDE, HEH WAS ARRESTED HIM ON COMMERCIAL BURGLARY AND CRIMINAL DAMAGE CHARGES.

DURAN SAYS HEH HAD THREATENED OFFICERS ON SCENE AND IS A REPEAT OFFENDER WITH A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE AGAINST POLICE.