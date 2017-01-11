Bodies Found on Santa Ana Pueblo

It has not yet been confirmed by the Office of the Medical Investigator, but the FBI says it appears that the bodies recovered on the Santa Ana Pueblo are the two missing women and three children who were the subject of an APD Alert. The body of an adult female was found on the pueblo Sunday. She has been identified by relatives as Leticia George. Monday the bodies of two children were found on the pueblo, and Tuesday the bodies of an unidentified adult female and one child were discovered nearby. Autopsies are pending to determine the cause of death, but the FBI says external foul play by another party is not suspected.