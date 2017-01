State Senator Proposes Govt. Ethics Board

NEW MEXICO IS ONE OF JUST A HANDFUL OF STATES THAT DOESN’T HAVE A GOVERNMENT ETHICS BOARD. AND A STATE SENATOR FROM ALBUQUERQUE SAYS IT’S TIME FOR THAT TO CHANGE.

DANIEL IVEY-SOTO’S PROPOSAL WOULD CREATE A 12 MEMBER BOARD TO INVESTIGATE ETHICS COMPLAINTS FROM THE PUBLIC…BOTH ON THE STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT LEVEL. HE THINKS THE PUBLIC WANTS SOMETHING LIKE THIS AND THAT LAWMAKERS OWE IT TO THE PUBLIC TO CREATE THE BOARD.

IVEY-SOTO SAYS NONE OF THE 12 MEMBERS WOULD BE ELECTED OFFICIALS. HE SAYS THE GOAL IS TO RESTORE THE PUBLIC’S CONFIDENCE IN ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT IN NEW MEXICO.