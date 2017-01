WHEN NEW MEXICO LAWMAKERS CONVENE IN SANTA FE NEXT WEEK, THERE WILL ONCE AGAIN BE AN EFFORT TO BRING BACK CAPITAL PUNISHMENT. UNDER THE PROPOSAL FROM REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE MONICA YOUNGBLOOD, THOSE CONVICTED OF KILLING CHILDREN, POLICE, OR CORRECTIONS OFFICERS WOULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR THE DEATH PENALTY.

THE MEASURE IS SUPPORTED BY GOVERNOR MARTINEZ…BUT IT MAY HAVE A TOUGH TIME PASSING, WITH DEMOCRATS NOW BACK IN CONTROL OF THE HOUSE, AS WELL AS THE SENATE.