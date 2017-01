NAACP Not Impressed with NM Racial Integration Survey

A NEW ANALYSIS FROM WALLET-HUB RANKS NEW MEXICO 12TH IN THE NATION FOR “RACIAL INTEGRATION” BETWEEN BLACKS AND WHITES … AND SIXTH FOR RACIAL PROGRESS. THE SCORE FOR RACIAL INTEGRATION WAS 63-POINT-83 … AND 63-POINT-78 FOR RACIAL PROGRESS.

BUT THE ALBUQUERQUE JOURNAL REPORTS ALBUQUERQUE NAACP PRESIDENT HAROLD BAILEY IS NOT IMPRESSED. HE TELLS THE JOURNAL THE SURVEY ANALYSIS DOESN’T MEAN NEW MEXICO DOES WELL IN AREAS LIKE HIRING AFRICAN AMERICANS, NATIVE AMERICANS AND ASIAN AMERICANS IN STATE GOVERNMENT AND EDUCATION. HE SAYS THOSE GROUPS HAVE HISTORICALLY BEEN DISENFRANCISED.