NEW MEXICO’S MEDICAL MARIJUANA PRODUCERS WOULD BE ABLE TO GROW MORE THAN TWICE AS MANY PLANTS AS THEY CAN NOW, UNDER A PROPOSAL FROM ALBUQUERQUE SENATOR CISCO MCSORLEY. THE BILL WOULD INCREASE THE NUMBER OF PLANTS A GROWER COULD HAVE FROM 450 TO A THOUSAND.

IT WOULD ALSO INCREASE THE AMOUNT OF CANNABIS A PATIENT COULD HAVE. THE SANTA FE NEW MEXICAN REPORTS THE INCREASING NUMBER OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA PATIENTS ACROSS THE STATE IS STRAINING SUPPLIES.