FBI Investigates Bodies Found on Santa Ana Pueblo

THE FBI WANTS TO TALK TO THE EX-BOYFRIEND OF A WOMAN REPORTED MISSING. VANESSA GEORGE, HER SISTER LETICIA, AND THREE CHILDREN HAVE BEEN MISSING FIVE DAYS NOW, REPORTEDLY FROM SANTA AN PUEBLO, THOUGH RESIDENTS THERE SAY THE FOUR ARE NOT FROM THE PUEBLO.

THE BODY OF A WOMAN WAS FOUND ON PUEBLO LAND SUNDAY … THEN THE BODIES OF TWO CHILDREN TURNED UP MONDAY. THE FBI ISN’T SAYING IF THOSE ARE THE BODIES OF VANESSA GEORGE AND TWO OF THE CHILDREN. BUT THEY WANT TO TALK TO THE EX-BOYFRIEND … MURPHY VICENTE … WHO WAS RECENTLY RELEASED FROM JAIL WHERE HE’D BEEN ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES AGAINST VANESSA GEORGE.