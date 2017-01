ALBUQUERQUE MAYOR RICHARD BERRY RE-ACTIVATES THE CITY’S INDIAN AFFAIRS COMMISSION. THE PANEL IS TWO DECADES OLD … BUT HAS BEEN DORMANT SINCE 2014. ON MONDAY, BERRY INTRODUCED FIVE NEW MEMBERS TO SIT ON THE COMMISSION.

REACTIVATION OF THE PANEL CAME AFTER A GROUP WAS FORMED BY CITY AND TRIBAL LEADERS FOLLOWING THE BRUTAL MURDERS OF TWO HOMELESS NAVAJO MEN … 44 YEAR OLD ALLISON GORMAN AND 46 YEAR OLD KEE THOMPSON … IN ALBUQUERQUE IN JULY 2014.