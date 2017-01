THROUGH HIS ATTORNEY, DAVON LYMON HAS ENTERED NOT GUILTY PLEAS TO STATE CHARGES THAT HE MURDERED APD OFFICER DANIEL WEBSTER. LYMON HAS ALREADY BEEN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL WEAPONS AND DRUG CHARGES, WHICH COULD RESULT IN DECADES IN PRISON.

LYMON WAIVED HIS RIGHT OF APPEARANCE FOR HIS ARRAIGNMENT MONDAY. HE ALLEGEDLY SHOT OFFICER WEBSTER DURING A TRAFFIC STOP OUTSIDE A WALGREENS AT CENTRAL AND EUBANK IN OCTOBER OF 2015. WEBSTER DIED SEVERAL DAYS LATER.