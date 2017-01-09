WIPP Officials Opens

Governor Martinez on Monday takes part in the official ribbon-cutting to mark the reopening of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad. She’ll be joined by US Energy Department officials and other federal and local partners.

WIPP closed just about three years ago after a fire and radiation leak on Valentine’s Day 2014. The State Environment Department investigated and found multiple violations at not only the WIPP site but Los Alamos National Labs.

WIPP started taking nuclear waste shipments again last week. Monday’s ribbon cutting is at 10:20 AM at WIPP.