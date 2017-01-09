Two Announce for Albuquerque Mayoral Race

Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis has announced his bid for the Mayor’s Office. Lewis announced on Sunday that he’ll run for mayor and says he’s received $100,000 in donations. He says he’ll report all contributions and expenses to the city clerk on January 15th, which is required.

Former APD Officer Michelle Garcia Holmes, an Independent, also announced here candidacy Sunday. Mayor Berry is not running for re-election, so there’s no incumbent in the race.

Also considering a run for Mayor are former Chief Public Safety Officer Pete Dinelli, City Councilor Ken Sanchez, and Bernalillo County Commissioner Wayne Johnson.