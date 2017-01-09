Pizza Deli Meat Possibly Tainted with Listeria

PROBLEMS WITH DION’S DELI MEAT LEADS TO THE U-S AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT ISSUING A PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT. DION’S HAM, PASTRAMI, ROAST BEEF AND TURKEY BEING SERVED BY THE ALBUQUERQUE CHAIN COULD BE CONTAMINATED WITH LISTERIA.

Problems with Dion’s deli meat leads to the US Agriculture Department issuing a public health alert. Dion’s ham, pastrami, roast beef, and turkey being served by the Albuquerque chain could be contaminated with listeria.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the alert says the meat may have been served to customers from December 14th to the 29th, and possibly through January 4th. It was sliced by Peter Defries Corporation, a Dion’s corporate entity for pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.

So far, no food products from Dion’s have tested positive for listeria.