After a one-year absence, New Mexico’s Sustainable Building Tax Credit is back in 2017. John Garcia with the Homebuilders Association of Central New Mexico says the tax credits have been renewed- totaling $50 million over ten years.

Garcia says, overall, homebuilding in the metro area seems to have stabilized after several down years. He expects that when the final numbers are compiled, housing starts for last year will total around 1,600, about the same as the year before.