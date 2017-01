New Mexico minimum wage earners could be getting a raise. That’s if the state follows Massachusetts, Washington, and 17 other states where the wage has gone up. There are now two bills ready for the upcoming legislative session that starts January 17th. One would increase the $7.50 wage to $8.45. The other would take it to $15.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Governor Martinez and some business group are now open to a small wage increase.