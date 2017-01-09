APD Searching for Santa Ana Pueblo Women

The search continues today for two Santa Ana Pueblo sisters and three children. Albuquerque Police are looking for Vanessa and Leticia George and Vanessa’s children because they could be in danger. Vanessa’s ex-boyfriend, Murphy Vicente, the father of the children just got out of jail. He was there for domestic violence against Vanessa.

She and Leticia haven’t been seen in four days. Police believe they’re in a white 2013 Toyota Tundra with the New Mexico license plate number 578-SNY. If you’ve seen the vehicle or the women and children, call police.