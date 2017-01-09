APD-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

Albuquerque Police say the city will see fewer robberies now that Gilbert Lovato is dead. Lovato is said to have been behind a month-long series of daily robberies, but he was killed late Saturday night in an officer-involved shooting. APD officers were sent to Menaul and University on a suspected armed robbery.

Police Spokesman Officer Fred Duran says the suspects fled the scene but were located near Carlisle and Comanche, where they were said to have fired shots. Three officers fired back and Lovato was hit. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The three officers are now on leave. The other suspect in the vehicle, Audrey Guzman, was injured. She now faces three felony armed robbery counts.

The DA’s office, State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Rio Rancho Police are investigating.