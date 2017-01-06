Winter Storm Slams NM

New Mexico is getting hit with the biggest winter storm this season. National Weather Service Meteorologist Chuck Jones says the biggest impact will be felt to the north and east of Albuquerque.

Jones says the higher elevations of the northern mountains could get two and a half feet of snow. Albuquerque got an inch or two of snow and it caused road and travel issues for the Friday morning commute. It not only snowed, but it was cold enough to freeze what was under the snow, making roads slick. Visibility was also low very early Friday due to fog and mist.

The winter storm is predicted to have moved out of New Mexico by the end of the weekend.

As for local closings: APS, Rio Rancho Schools, and Santa Fe Schools are all closed, as are UNM and UNM West.