Pets of the Week | January 7

This weekend’s featured pet came to us with the beginnings of a sad story. Her family moved away and left her tied to the front porch! Then a kind person brought her to Albuquerque Animal Welfare where she can get a new beginning with a family that will truly care for her. As you can imagine she gets sad and worried when she’s left behind. She will be a great companion for someone on the active side yet still enjoys some kisses and cuddles.

Like so many of our shelter dogs Sunshine gets frustrated with kennel life so take her out to meet her in a play yard so you will get a better picture of your next companion.

SUNSHINE (ID# 1753383) IS A 2 YEAR OLD, FEMALE TRICOLOR AKITA MIX WEIGHING 46 POUNDS.

◊ Sunshine is a petite Akita mix. She’s young so fairly active yet with a gentle affectionate side.

◊ Sunshine’s breed is known for being smart yet training is beneficial—training classes work

that smart brain of hers. She already knows sit but would love to learn new things to please you.

◊ Sunshine would do well with an active person that will take her on daily walks or hikes.

She’d be a great jogging buddy too if she gets to condition first with your help.

◊ She loves affection and freely offers sweet kisses.

She gently rests her paws in your lap. She’d be a lap dog if allowed. She is a great smaller size.

◊ Sunshine would be great with children 8 and over that have the energy to match hers.

Of course a single person our couple would be a great match too. She just wants to be your loyal forever companion.

◊ Our staff and volunteers have found Sunshine keeps her kennel clean and tries her best to wait

until potty brigade to go out. She should be easy to house train.

Just give her time to learn your daily routine.

If you have another dog please bring him/her in to meet Sunshine

so we can make sure everybody gets along so it will be a happy home.

☺ Sunshine is ready to have a family of her very own, a safe warm home;

her very own bed (or share yours); have yummy food; security and lots and lots of love.

Are you ready to start each & every day with Sunshine? Just look at her pretty face. She’s ready to meet you and begin making memories.

We bet you once you meet her she will bring a smile to your face. Come find her at the Eastside location of Albuquerque Animal Welfare.