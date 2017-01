Albuquerque’s Old Navy store is operating now out of a temporary location. That’s since its store near San Mateo and I-40 was torched over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was among several arson fires that occurred during that week.

A spokesperson says you can shop at Old Navy now on Cutler Avenue in the same shopping center where it was.

Meanwhile, David Hickman, the man charged in the Old Navy fire, pleaded not guilty in federal court this week but he’s still a suspect in the other arson fires.