New Mexico has one of the highest rates of drug overdose deaths in the country. And now, Attorney General Hector Balderas has begun a program to better educate the public on the problem of opioid abuse. He says people tend to underestimate just how addictive painkillers can be.

The program will kick off next Wednesday with a drug abuse training session in Albuquerque- bringing together professionals from a number of fields to discuss the impact of what Balderas calls a crisis in New Mexico.