Lawmakers to Consider New Gun Regs

New Mexico’s gun regulations will be on the table during the upcoming legislative session this month. A bill that would allow people to carry a concealed handgun even if they have a concealed-carry license has been pre-filed by one Republican senator. It would be contingent on those people meeting essential requirements.

Several other states have similar laws including Mississippi, West Virginia, Idaho, and Missouri.

Democratic lawmakers hope to close the gun show loophole. They’re proposing background checks using federal database.