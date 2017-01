A suspect is in custody, charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man was shot to death on Cynthia Loop NW, near Second and Alameda in Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Felicia Romero says the 61-year-old victim, who was shot in the head, has been identified as Charles Ulery. The suspect, 46-year-old John Bennett, says the shooting was unintentional.