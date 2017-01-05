New Development for Downtown Albuquerque

There’s been talk for years of developing the northeast corner of First and Central in Downtown Abq. Now, it’s really happening. Ground was broken Wednesday on a $40 million project that’ll be know as “One Central.”

Mayor RJ Berry says it’ll include retail, restaurants, 60 apartments and a 423 space parking garage. He says the parking structure should be completed next year with the rest of the structure finished in 2018.

The mayor says the project is a partnership between city government and a private developer.

