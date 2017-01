The US Marshals Service in New Mexico has added Ernest Casias to its Most Wanted list. Casias is being sought by both the Marshals Service and the Bernalillo County Sheriffs Department. He’s wanted on a number of felony warrants, including aggravated battery against a household member and assault on a federal officer.

The Marshals Service is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casias.