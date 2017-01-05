Council Vacant Building Proposal Considered

It’s down to the wire for a proposed ordinance to crack down on vacant commercial buildings in Albuquerque. Many empty commercial buildings across the city are now and have been, used by looters, criminals, and the homeless- who often burn fires to keep warm, which has led to some structure fires.

Councilors Don Harris and Pat Davis have worked with citizens and developers on the ordinance. Amendments were added at last night’s meeting to exempt historic properties from new rules.

The Council’s new proposal on vacant buildings has to be voted on during its next meeting January 18th or they have to start over on the ordinance.