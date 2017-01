The Macy’s at Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque is one of 68 stores the company plans to close in 2017. The Cottonwood location opened in 1996 and employs 56 people. Macy’s officials say those people can apply to be hired at other Macy’s, here and in other states. There’s still a Macy’s store in Coronado Mall.

No word on what store, if any, will replace the Cottonwood Macy’s. Macy’s officials say their stores have been struggling to keep up with online competition.