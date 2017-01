More good news for New Mexico ski areas. National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Shoemake says another winter storm will hit the state Wednesday night through Friday night. That’s expected in the northern mountains, with 12 to 15 inches in the mountains that border Colorado.

Shoemake says the snow pack in northern New Mexico is in pretty good shape, and the addition of a foot or more of snow will help even more. He says that could have a significant impact when it comes to spring runoff.