NM Governor Targets DWI Again

Governor Martinez will once again propose tougher DWI measures when New Mexico Lawmakers convene later this month. The package includes bills that have been proposed before like increasing jail time for repeat drunk drivers, expanding habitual offender laws to include felony DWI, and cracking down on those who lend their vehicle to someone whose license has been revoked.

New initiatives include allowing police officers to attend DWI court hearings via phone or video, and allowing officers to get a search warrant to draw blood for anyone suspected of drunk driving.