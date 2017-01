Former New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Jack Stahl has died. Stahl had a notable career in Albuquerque residential real estate as well. He died December 29th.

He was elected to the legislature in 1968 and served as Lieutenant Governor in the 1980s. He was also co-founder of Abq’s Hooten-Stahl Real Estate Agency as well as the Jack Stahl Company.

Memorial services for Stahl are this Saturday at Sandia Presbyterian Church. He was 82 years old.