Commissioner-Elect Under Investigation for Fraud

A fraud investigation is underway involving “Breaking Bad” actor and former Albuquerque Public School Board Member Steven Michael Quezada. He successfully ran for the Bernalillo County Commission Seat in District 2 last year- beating his Republican opponent Patricia Paiz. But State Police are now looking into allegations posed by Paiz that Quezada didn’t complete and sign his candidacy paperwork.

Our news partner, KOB-TV, reports her lawyer, Blair Dunn, says Quezada’s wife signed the documents, based on the signature. He says it’s her handwriting. Dunn also says the election code provided for criminal penalties for falsifying election documents.