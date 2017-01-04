Albuquerque Mayor Sets 2017 Goals

You hear it almost every week. Another repeat offender gets out of jail in ABQ, only to be arrested again. Keeping repeat offenders incarcerated is one of Abq Mayor Berry’s goals for this year- his last year in office. He tells us APD cops are doing a good job at solving crimes and catching offenders. But having to re-catch those people again are something that has to be tackled by the Executive and Judicial Branch, the Metro Detention Center, and Bernalillo County.

Berry will also keep focused on increasing staff at the police department. He says they graduated the most cadets last year than in the past decade, but APD is still 150 men and women from its goal.