The man who prompted an Amber Alert when he allegedly abducted his two-year-old son in southern New Mexico Monday has turned himself in. Bond for 23-year-old Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez has been set at $100,000 bond.

The boy, Ethan, was returned safely to his mother Monday night. In addition to child abuse and other counts, Jacquez is also charged with arson for setting fire to the mobile home where Ethan was staying with his Grandparents.