The City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department, Parks and Rec and PNM are teaming up to provide free tree recycling. The trees will be ground into mulch, mulch you’ll be able to pick up for use around your home. There’s a limit of five trees per resident.

When it comes to the lights, don’t put those in your blue recycling carts at home. Drop them off, along with your tree, between now and the 15th at one of the city’s convenience centers.