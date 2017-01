There’s snow in the Sandia Mountains…enough to benefit Sandia Ski Area. Six inches have fallen there in the past three days. It led to Lift 1, which takes you to the top, being opened for the first time this season.

Brian Coon with Sandia Ski tells KOB- TV the recent snow has enabled them to open the mountain 100%. And he says even if it warms up, the ski area should be set for up to six weeks of skiing.