NM Legislature to Get Another Marijuana Measure

There will be another attempt to legalize recreational marijuana when state lawmakers meet in Santa Fe next month. Representative Bill McCamley’s proposal has failed in the last two sessions. He tells News Radio KKOB most New Mexicans favor legalization and it’s inevitable that it will happen one day. He says the question is whether the state wants to see the benefits of legalized marijuana now, or wait.

McCamely says the measure could bring in 60 to 70 million dollars in tax revenue every year. There’s one main stumbling block- Governor Martinez would likely veto the bill if it passes the Legislature.