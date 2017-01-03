Kidnapped Toddler Returned Home Unharmed

A two-year-old Dona Ana County boy, Ethan Jacquez, is back with his parental grandparent after being taken from their home near Las Cruces Monday afternoon, allegedly by his 23-year-old father. An Amber Alert was issued and the boy was returned unharmed Monday night.

Now the feds are helping Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Deputies locate his father, who’s still on the run. It’s believed Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez may have taken the boy across the border into Mexico.

Jacquez is a latin male with brown eyes and dark brown hair, 209 lbs. and 5’9″ tall. He’s believed to be driving a white 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab truck with the NM plate 134PJW. There’s damage to the passenger side of the truck.