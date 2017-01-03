Group Opposes Re-instating NM Food Tax

State lawmakers will face a huge money issue when they convene in Santa Fe later this month. And one possible solution may be an attempt to reinstate the Food Tax. Bad idea, says Fred Nathan with Think New Mexico. He says every time New Mexico has a budget crunch, there’s an effort to re-impose the Food Tax. He says it’s been an issue three times since the Food Tax repealed in 2004.

Nathan tells News Radio KKOB the Food Tax is regressive- hurting poor New Mexico families. He says his group favors tax reform, but re-imposing the tax on food should not be part of the plan.