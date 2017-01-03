Full ART Construction Resumes

Now that the holidays are over, crews have returned to Central to work on ART, the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project. As mid-January arrives, you can expect sidewalk construction along Central from Broadway to I-25. Both Nob Hill and Old Town are also seeing resumption in construction.

In the Nob Hill area work on the median will mean many left turns for both eastbound and westbound traffic will be closed. It’s suggested motorists take the first available turn then circle back using Copper or Silver.