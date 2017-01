The man charged with setting fire to Albuquerque’s Old Navy store near San Mateo and I-40 in late November is in federal court Tuesday to be arraigned. That’s as the FBI looks into whether David Hickman is connected to eight other arson fires in Albuquerque that same week. It included the Carlisle Condo fire that destroyed the nearly completed structure in Nob Hill.

If Hickman is convicted for the Old Navy fire alone, he could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.