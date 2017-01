A small downtown Albuquerque church is engulfed in flames Monday night and the fire has left the city’s African American community stunned. The Joy Light Church of God in Christ located on Santa Fe Avenue near Broadway and Cesar Chavez has a long civil rights history of significance, dating back to the 1950’s.

Firefighters managed to put the fire out quickly, but the church is gutted. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.